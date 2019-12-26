$911.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post $911.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $904.00 million. Genpact reported sales of $835.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of G opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Genpact has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Genpact by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genpact by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 636,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

