$936.47 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post $936.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $861.16 million to $973.10 million. Lions Gate Entertainment posted sales of $933.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LGF.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

