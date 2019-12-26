Aave Achieves Market Cap of $9.97 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Aave has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $248,181.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bibox and Alterdice.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.09 or 0.05989398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029715 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Alterdice, BiteBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

