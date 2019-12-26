Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $367,191.00 and $248,931.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.01746818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.12 or 0.02610161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00556320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00624015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00382376 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.