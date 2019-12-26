Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the November 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1,527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

