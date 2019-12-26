ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of ADT worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 42.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ADT by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 998,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,474,323 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 407,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.47. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. ADT’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

