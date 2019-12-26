Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0012

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $34,575.00 and $131.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014173 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,183,089 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

