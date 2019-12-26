Adzcoin (ADZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Adzcoin has a total market cap of $35,881.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.