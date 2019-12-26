aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $27.25 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Koinex, Huobi and DDEX. aelf has a market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX, Binance, CoinTiger, GOPAX, BCEX, Allbit, Bancor Network, Koinex, Bithumb and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

