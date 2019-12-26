AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the November 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.70. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

In other AeroCentury news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $52,335 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

