Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

AJRD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 7,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,217. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

