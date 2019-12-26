Aeternity (AE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, HitBTC, FCoin and Liqui. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $39.26 million and $4.86 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,652,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,831,860 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Koinex, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, FCoin, CoinBene, Mercatox, BigONE, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, OKEx, HitBTC, IDAX, OTCBTC, BitMart, Crex24, HADAX, Gate.io, Bithumb, Binance and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.