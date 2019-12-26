Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 476.0% from the November 28th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 259.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aethlon Medical worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 169,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.48. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.