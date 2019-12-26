Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.45 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Aion has a market cap of $20.58 million and $3.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.01212258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Liqui, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, RightBTC, BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

