Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) Insider Acquires £780,000 in Stock

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £780,000 ($1,026,045.78).

Shravin Bharti Mittal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 12,435,031 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948,024.80 ($13,086,062.62).

On Thursday, December 12th, Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 2,000,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,580,000 ($2,078,400.42).

On Monday, December 9th, Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 250,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

LON:AAF opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Thursday. Airtel Africa Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

