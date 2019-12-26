Algorand (ALGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.78 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a market cap of $114.02 million and approximately $38.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,020,506,751 coins and its circulating supply is 489,234,908 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

