Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock opened at C$42.25 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$32.45 and a twelve month high of C$44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.