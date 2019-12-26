ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 28th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ALJJ stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,430. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 308,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

