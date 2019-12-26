Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 28th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alkermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,020,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,828,000 after acquiring an additional 239,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 981,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $34.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

ALKS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 609,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,848. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -296.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.