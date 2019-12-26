Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 396,835 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 83,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.