AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 22.1% Lower This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $141,153.00 and $2,071.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

