Alphacat Market Cap Achieves $478,655.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market cap of $478,655.00 and approximately $50,271.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

