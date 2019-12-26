Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) Insider Steven Poulton Purchases 2,675,481 Shares

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) insider Steven Poulton bought 2,675,481 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £133,774.05 ($175,972.18).

Shares of LON:ALS opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.67. Altus Strategies PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.89 ($0.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

About Altus Strategies

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

