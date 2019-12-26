AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AMCON Distributing Co (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $73.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.