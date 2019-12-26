American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $211.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in American Renal Associates by 715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.