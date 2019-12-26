Amoveo (VEO) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $34.26 or 0.00475233 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,811 coins and its circulating supply is 68,006 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

