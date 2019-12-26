AmsterdamCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $18,099.00 and $10.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (CRYPTO:AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

