Analysts Anticipate Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Allakos posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ALLK opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of -1.11. Allakos has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

