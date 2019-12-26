Analysts Anticipate Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce $203.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.66 million. Cision posted sales of $186.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year sales of $771.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $768.10 million to $779.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $813.59 million, with estimates ranging from $805.50 million to $822.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.64 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Cision in the second quarter valued at $25,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cision by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 1,180,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cision in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cision by 83.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 646,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cision by 1,394.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 631,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 588,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Cision has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

