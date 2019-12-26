Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

