Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.50. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

HFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after buying an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. 555,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.