Analysts Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Home Depot posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.59. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $163.36 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

