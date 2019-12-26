Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report sales of $19.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.07 million. Investar reported sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $71.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.14 million to $72.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.08 million, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $83.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.18 million.

ISTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Investar has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Investar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

