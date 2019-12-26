Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $27.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.45 million. Iteris posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $113.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.93 million to $113.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.34 million, with estimates ranging from $128.49 million to $132.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.68 million, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.