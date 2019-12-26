Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

HCKT stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.