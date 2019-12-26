Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Post ($0.05) EPS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGS. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

