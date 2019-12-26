Analysts Anticipate Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report $107.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.90 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $444.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $447.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $508.33 million, with estimates ranging from $497.94 million to $528.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 157,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,632,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRRM opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.41. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

