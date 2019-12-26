Analysts Expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.75 Million

Analysts expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $16.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.87 million and the lowest is $16.62 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $54.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $54.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.18 million to $71.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centogene.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centogene in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Centogene has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

