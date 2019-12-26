Analysts Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.14). Eventbrite posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Eventbrite’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EB. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

EB stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

In other news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $52,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at $246,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $656,581. 19.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 559,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 59.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,477 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 95.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 181.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

