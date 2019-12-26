Analysts Expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Fitbit posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $7.35 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

In other Fitbit news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $508,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fitbit by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fitbit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,014,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.75. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.