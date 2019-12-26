Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $17.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $156.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.87 million to $177.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $277.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 84,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

