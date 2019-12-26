Analysts Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will announce $280.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. Methode Electronics posted sales of $246.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 111.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

