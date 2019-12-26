Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

NYSE WRB opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.