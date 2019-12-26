Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2019 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

12/18/2019 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

12/17/2019 – Gossamer Bio had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

12/12/2019 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

12/6/2019 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Gossamer Bio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2019 – Gossamer Bio is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

