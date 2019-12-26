AnarchistsPrime Price Down 79.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

