ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $781.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.