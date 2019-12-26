Anoncoin (ANC) Market Capitalization Tops $56,147.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $56,147.00 and $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

