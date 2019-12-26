APIS (APIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. APIS has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIS has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

