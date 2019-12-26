ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $72.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $15,116.00 and $72.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.44 or 0.06030021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029634 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023595 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

