ArbitrageCT Price Hits $0.0001 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $15,090.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.84 or 0.05934490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

